Khama’s return adds new dimension to Botswana elections

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – TIME shall tell on the impact the former Botswana President Ian Khama’s return home from self-exile would have on the general elections.

He has timed his return from neighbouring South Africa to coincide with preparations for the poll set for October 30.

The public is divided whether his presence will sway votes for the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition or it will be immaterial and his former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), now led by his former deputy, Mokgweetsi Masisi, will again prevail.

In the previous election in 2019, Khama’s frantic efforts to derail Masisi’s and BDP election victory hit a brick wall as they triumphed.

Khama had pre the election helped establish the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), a splinter from the ruling party.

Some political analysts believe the ex-president’s return home during this period of election campaign might be a tool aimed at swinging the votes in favour of UDC coalition’s leader, Duma Boko, seen as Masisi’s biggest challenger.

“Definitely, his intention (Khama) to return home is to influence authorities to arrest him, so he portrays Masisi and the ruling BDP as evil. Fortunately, Masisi saw it in advance,” said political activist, Lethonogolo Mooketsi.

The fallout between the country’s two influential political figures and erstwhile comrades has threatened to destabilize the country of 2,7 million.

In December 2022, a court in the capital Gaborone issued an arrest warrant for Khama (president from 2008 until 2018 when he handpicked Masisi to succeed him) for the alleged possession of 5 illegal firearms after his failure to appear in court.

In total he faces 14 charges. He has secured bail upon his return.

Masisi (63) is tipped to secure another term. The nomination process was at the High Court in Gaborone on Saturday.

The projections for victory are based on the history of ruling parties in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc, where a majority have retained power.

“The UDC coalition banks its support on Khama’s return, but I’m still not convinced if they will ever win the election because the BDP has a track record of providing quality service delivery,” said Mpho Modise, a political science student.

Earlier this year, president Masisi predicted his victory in the polls.

“I’m confident I will win the presidential election, based on the reaction I’m getting from people. But elections are never certain. So my confidence isn’t the fact I’ll win. The fact is that I’m confident,” Masisi told the media.

Besides the presidency, the forthcoming elections have 61 seats of the National Assembly and 609 for local council seats.

“I smell another resounding victory for president Masisi! Democracy is at play here in Botswana,” BDP supporter, Tebogo Molefe, claimed.

Since attainment of independence from Britain in 1966, Botswana has been a beacon of democracy in the entire African continent.

Elections in the Southern African country are generally peaceful.

Khama’s father, Sir Seretse Khama (deceased), was the first leader.

– CAJ News