Uber unveils Safari offering in South Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – UBER has officially launched Uber Safari in South Africa, offering riders a nearly three-hour game drive to see the big five animals.

This partnership with Aquila Private Game Reserve is for customers in Cape Town.

Available exclusively in the Uber app from October 1-to-February 1, 2025, Uber Safari is hailed as the perfect day trip for people in Cape Town looking to see the big five (lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards and rhinos).

“We’ve designed our ‘Go Anywhere’ series to help our customers book bucket list adventures with the Uber convenience they know and love,” said Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager of Uber in the Middle East and Africa.

“With Uber Safari – one of our most wild offerings to date – our Reserve technology makes it easier than ever to unlock an epic South African travel experience.”

The full day trip includes a pickup in Cape Town in an Uber Safari-branded vehicle.

Upon arrival at Aquila, guests will enjoy a toast and lunch before boarding a traditional safari vehicle with experienced game rangers and field guides.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to extend our bucket list wildlife experiences to their customers,” said Johan van Schalkwyk, Commercial Officer of Aquila Collection.

Reservations for the season will be available in the Uber app on October 1, and will be bookable 24 hours to 90 days in advance.

Uber Safari will run on Fridays and Saturdays, costing a $200 flat fee, and can accommodate up to four guests.

– CAJ News