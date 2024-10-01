Final plans revealed for Singularity SA Summit

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ORGANISERS of the Singularity South Africa Summit have revealed bold plans for the event, including over 50 speakers, robotic displays, interactive experiences, many of which are a first for the country.

A metaverse track is hailed as another first for a local event of this magnitude.

The event returns in physical form on October 21 and 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where is is organised in collaboration with Old Mutual.

Building on a lineup of global and local thought leaders that will address artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, web3, metaverse, leadership, blockchain and the future of sustainability, additional speakers have been added to complete the roster.

Additional speakers include Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company. Others are Jacob Hinson, renowned African investor and Rutendo Hwindingwi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tribe Africa Advisory.

Gilan Gork, a mentalist and bestselling author, will share insights on leveraging a growth mindset in an exponentially evolving world, while Dr Reshma Sheoraj, Vice President for Strategic Engagements at World Data Lab, will offer a glimpse into the data-driven future with her talk on “The World of Tomorrow in Data.”

Other speakers include Dr Divya Chander, founder of Lucidify and Chair in Neuroscience at Singularity Group.

Richard Sutton, a renowned performance coach, will emphasize the importance of self-leadership. MJ Petroni, Principal at Causeit, Inc., will unpack the concept of digital fluency.

Kris Østergaard, co-founder of the Rehumanize Institute, will address the significance of responsible innovation in shaping the future, while Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode, will present on coding and innovation.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible lineup of speakers we’ve assembled for this year’s Singularity Summit,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Over 1 300 delegates are expected for the sixth edition of the summit.

– CAJ News