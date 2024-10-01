Honor X6b launches in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR has unveiled the X6b smartphone, the latest member of its X series portfolio.

Starting October 1, it is available at selected retailers and network providers in South Africa.

Honor, the Chinese smart devices maker, has also partnered with Showmax as part of the device launch.

Consumers who buy the X6b will receive a three-month Showmax subscription.

Honor describes the smartphone as combining long-lasting battery life, large storage, advanced artificial intelligence camera features and high-performance display to enable users to unlock “eXtra power”, redefining expectations in the entry-level category.

“The HONOR X6b represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an accessible price point,” said Fred Zhou, General Manager of Honor South Africa.

He said with its powerful battery, advanced AI camera and storage, the device was set to redefine what consumers could expect from entry-level smartphones.

“Our exciting partnership with Showmax further enhances the value, offering users not only a high-performance device but also a premium entertainment experience.”

The Honor X6b is available in Midnight Black and Forest Green.

– CAJ News