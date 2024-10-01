Optima accelerates global access to health care

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – OPTIMA Clinical, the African-owned clinical research organisation (CRO), will work with drug developers to accelerate access to better medications for people worldwide.

This is by providing high-quality biostatistics support, ensuring that clinical datasets enhance insights into diagnosis and treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The organisation, which focuses on biostatistics and data management, seeks to transform clinical research by providing tailored biostatistical and data management services to pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic companies, government agencies and Product Development Partnerships (PDPs) globally.

“Despite the growing interest in clinical trials across Africa, many research organisations are scaling back due to reduced funding,” said Dr Yaw Asare-Aboagye, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Optima Clinical.

The official said conducting trials in low-resource settings presented unique challenges such as limited infrastructure and unreliable internet connectivity.

“That’s where we come in. In addition to our local expertise in navigating these challenges, we also provide high-quality services at lower cost, allowing more funding to be allocated directly to the research.”

Optima Clinical will address these gaps by offering a suite of data management solutions that offer offline data collection, real-time updates, and secure cloud-based storage, ensuring data integrity even in challenging environments.

Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Optima Clinical offers a comprehensive range of services, including data management, biostatistics, and statistical programming.

In addition to supporting clinical trials globally, Optima Clinical is building local capacity through its Data Management University initiative.

It will train and mentor data management professionals in low-resource countries, empowering the next generation of leaders in clinical research.

– CAJ News