Rwanda response to Marburg reminiscent of pandemic

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – THE restrictions Rwanda has implemented to curb the outbreak of the Marburg virus evoke memories of the peak of COVID-19.

The country has put stringent restrictions in an effort to halt that has claimed at least eight lives, out of 26 confirmed cases as of this past weekend.

Visits to hospitals are prohibited for the next two weeks.

Home vigils are banned in the event of a death caused by the virus.

Funerals will be limited to 50 individuals.

Authorities have also ordered that open-coffin viewings only be allowed at specific areas of health facilities with a limited number of people and will not be permitted at homes and places of worship.

Health facilities have also implemented specific protocols for people presenting Marburg-related symptoms.

Foreign missions are also concerned.

The United States embassy reported that from Monday, it had authorized its employees to work from home.

It also announced that in-person services at the embassy would be suspended.

The Embassy of Belgium said Marburg was monitoring the situation of the outbreak.

“We encourage all to closely follow the guidelines of the government of Rwanda and keep up with the latest information,” it stated.

It is the first time Rwanda has reported the outbreak of Marburg, a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola disease. Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise.

“We’re rapidly setting all the critical outbreak response aspects in motion to support Rwanda and halt the spread of this virus swiftly and effectively,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Rwanda, meanwhile, is also having an outbreak of mpox. As of September 23, there was total of 25 cumulative confirmed cases

– CAJ News