Yodeck outlines Africa partner expansion plans

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YODECK, the intelligent digital signage platform, plans to grow its partner programme in Africa.

This is part of a global expansion by the San Francisco, United States-headquartered company.

Nikos Xanthopoulos, Channel Marketing Manager at Yodeck, outlines the company’s plans for Africa in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

Currently, Yodeck has 22 partners in the continent, comprising 13 resellers and nine white-label partners), which makes up 14 percent of Yodeck’s total partner business.

These partners span Gabon, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“We are excited to offer all our new Partner Programme opportunities and benefits, including both Reseller and White-label options, to businesses in Africa,” said Xanthopoulos.

“This means that African partners can access the same benefits and opportunities as those in other regions, allowing them to leverage our solutions to grow their businesses,” he added.

Earlier in September Yodeck announced the global expansion of its partner programme, amid the projected growth of the digital signage industry.

It is forecast to reach US$45 billion by 2032.

“Our goal is to foster the widespread adoption of digital signage technologies across industries, and the added value generated through our Partners is a wonderful way to do just that,” said Xanthopoulos.

Yodeck reveals organisations, large and small, in manufacturing, office space, education, health care, retail, transportation and restaurants/hospitality are among the many sectors using the Yodeck digital signage platform.

– CAJ News