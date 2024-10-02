Africa digital government summit kicks off in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Digital Government Africa Summit has begun in Zambia, where hundreds of delegates have converged to explore ways to accelerate digital transformation in the continent.

This year’s event, scheduled for Wednesday (today) until Friday, will provide an opportunity for governments to establish links, promote cross border payment systems and allow interactions among professionals in the cyber space.

Smart Zambia Institute, a division in the Office of the President, is organising the event that has attracted over 500 delegates from 33 African countries to the capital, Lusaka.

President Hakainde Hichilema is to officially open the summit.

Smart Zambia held a press conference on the eve of the conference, the second Zambia is hosting.

Felix Mutati, the host Minister of Science and Technology, said the summit would enable Zambia to showcase progress made in enhancing digital security.

He added that the Southern African country had also made progress since hosting the inaugural event in 2023.

“We approved and launched the ICT Policy. The ICT sector in the last 12 months has grown by over 21 percent,” Mutati said.

Jack Mwiimbu, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, said Zambia attached great importance to digital transformation.

“The summit will address key issues, among others, the tackling of the implementation of the national digital identity, the e-participation of citizens, authentication, capacity building and development of the digital government infrastructure,” he also said.

The summit in Zambia aligns with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-2030).

The main objective is to “harness digital technologies and innovation to transform African societies and economies to promote Africa‘s integration, generate inclusive economic growth, stimulate job creation, break digital divides, and eradicate poverty.”

– CAJ News