Kenya expands ICT ties with Korea

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is expanding collaborations with South Korea in the digital space as the two countries officially mark six decades of diplomatic ties.

The expansion of partnerships in the information and communications technologies (ICT) sector was announced at the Kenya-Korea 60th Anniversary Partnership Plus Week and Future Industry Cooperation Forum, in the capital, Nairobi.

John Tanui, the Principal Secretary: State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, and Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, Principal Secretary: State Department for Investment Promotion, were among the delegates, alongside Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Regional Director Kim Myung Hee, and Korean Ambassador to Kenya, Yeo Sung Jun.

Tanui revealed the two countries were exploring new frontiers in fifth-generation technology (5G), artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, among others.

“This partnership is unlocking the potential for a prosperous and technology-driven future,” he said.

Tanui said the Asian country had been a vital partner in Kenya’s development.

Through the Economic Innovation Partnership Programme, Korea has been key in developing Kenya’s ambitious Konza Technopolis, dubbed the Silicon Savannah

In 2021, the partnership also led to the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, modeled after the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Korea has also supported initiatives ranging from smart farming to renewable energy.

Abubakar disclosed Kenya was closely with potential Korean investors for identified projects locally under Africa’s Green Industrialization Agenda.

“The future industries will be green industries with green technologies,” Abubakar said.

– CAJ News