JOHANNESBURG, 3rd OCTOBER 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists – FOLLOWING a rigorous two-day judging process, from 252 entries MTN has announced its Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub entrepreneurs.

Having already won R25 000 towards their businesses to be facilitated based on a business analysis process conducted by MTN, these Top 30 young South African go-getters and hustlers from across the country will now embark on an intensive week-long mentorship programme in Johannesburg honing their business acumen, skills, and know-how.

The judging process, overseen by an auditing panel, Ngubane & Co., included an initial day where MTN South Africa team members whittled down qualifying entries to a top 50. The second judging day saw the MTN Youth Hustle Hub Mentors, Galebowe Mahlatsi of Thesis Clothing, Sibu Mabena of Duma Collective, Tlhompho Mokoena of The Wing Republic, Pat Mahlangu of Pat on Brands, and MTN’s Sheila Yabo Head of Ecosystem and development at Ayoba and Leanne Morais MTN Digital Service Senior Manager select the Top final 30. Selected entrepreneurs across both days were judged on their 30-45 second video submissions promoting their “hustle.”

Seun Soladoye, General Manager for Consumer Prepaid at MTN South Africa, expressed his excitement about the programme, stating, “This process has again proven that despite the challenges young South Africans face in terms of employment, there is an indomitable spirit to take a chance, or #LetsOperate as we’ve kept saying during this project. When I look at the work young South Africans are doing, just based on the entries we received, it truly bodes well for the future of South Africa.”

The week-long Youth Hustle Hub mentorship programme is designed to equip these young entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge. Throughout the week, participants will engage in various sessions such as looking at key topics like fundamentals of starting a business, business operations, assessing finances, marketing and sales, and a visit to AMP’d Studio, a close MTN partner, to explore content marketing opportunities. Of course, key to the programmes will also be the one-on-one sessions with the Youth Hustle Hub Mentors who can impart their expertise and lessons to the next generation of South Africa’s entrepreneurs.

The final day will see the Top 30 presenting their updated and polished business plans, with the goal of winning and additional R50 000 for the top prize.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN is proud to be opening up opportunities and giving young people the chance they need to succeed through the MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub programme, and other similar MTN-led initiatives,” Soladoye notes.

Youth Hustle Hub is the latest in a series of impactful initiatives by MTN South Africa aimed at empowering the youth. This is one of the strategic pillars by MTN Pulse’s which is a proposition designed for youth, providing affordable data, social offers, educational platforms and access to great lifestyle offers

Earlier this year, the MTN Skillsbox Made4U career portal was launched, providing resources to help job-seekers throughout their employment journey. Additionally, the MTN Skills Academy offers post-matric courses covering areas from digital marketing to data science.

Additionally in collaboration with AMP’d Studios, to ensure that the MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub programme is as inclusive as possible reaching more than just the Top 30 entrants but all 252 entrants and more, as part of the broader initiative will be a series of free webinars, podcasts and masterclasses. The Master classes and podcasts will be hosted by celebrity chef and philanthropist Miles Khubeka with the masterclass guest including the likes of DJ Sbu, Bianca Naidoo, Nadia Nakai, and Palesa Mokubung.

“We believe in building the youth for the future by addressing various challenges and celebrating the wins they might face whether pursuing a career or entrepreneurship. With this specific programme, we are providing our entrants and an even wider audience access to valuable resources and insights through which they will learn and gain experience in running their own businesses.”

“MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub represents a significant step towards nurturing youth-owned businesses and fostering innovation within our community. By providing tangible support and creating platforms for interaction and growth, we aim to enable aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in a dynamic business environment,” Soladoye concludes.

Notes to Editor:

The Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub Entrepreneurs are as follows:

Itumeleng Pholoana

Abonga Ntamnani

Minenhle Simelane

Thabiso Molokomme

Tumelo Ndhlovu

Sinethemba Masinga

Thokozani Sibeko

Siphesihle Rafisa

Mzingisi Mangqukela

Malikah Felaar

Lungisani Zondi

Mnqobi Innocent Nyawo

Scelo Simelane

Sibonakaliso Gama

Msawenkosi Gasa

Siyavuya Bandezi

Tshimologo Leburu

Naledi Tsiane

Kabelo Wittes

Malaika Njikelana

Sbonelo Mthembu

Oyama Siko

Gloria Sandile

Nomatshayina Nqanqalaza

Thandiwe Mhlambe

Lindokuhle Mabaso

Mafadza Mvelelo

Sbusiso Gwala

Xolani Ncube and Kgothatso Tswidi

Indiphile Ngalonkulu

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of MTN SA.

ISSUED BY:

Leigh-Ann Chetty, Senior Manager: Public Relations and communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 1310

E-mail: Leigh-Ann.Chetty@mtn.com

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy, Ambition 2025, is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, with a clear focus on Africa. www.mtn.com

Visit us at www.mtn.com or www.mtn.co.za

Follow us on Twitter @MTNza