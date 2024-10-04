Alarming reports of summary executions in Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AMID reports indicating that dozens of young men were allegedly killed in the past few days, warring parties in Sudan have been urged to address alarming reports of summary executions.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as well as their respective allied armed movements and militias are involved in the conflict, with the capital Khartoum the epicentre.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (UNHCR’s) top envoy in the country lamented the summary execution of some unspecified number of young men, reportedly from the Halfaya neighbourhood in Khartoum-North (Bahri), allegedly by the SAF and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.

Reports indicate that up to 70 young men were allegedly killed in the past few days.

Also, videos circulating in the media have shown the bodies of young men, purportedly killed based on suspicion of affiliation or collaboration with the RSF.

One video shows armed men in SAF uniforms, with one indicating they are from Khartoum-North and had killed six men who had looted houses.

“This is beyond despicable and contravenes all human rights norms and standards,” Radhouane Nouicer, the designated expert on Sudan, for the UNHCR, said.

Nouicer urged all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including their obligation to ensure that no one be arbitrarily deprived of life.

He also called for a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation into the killings and for perpetrators to be held to account in accordance with relevant international standards.

“Even war has rules. Impunity must stop,” the envoy added.

The war erupted in April 2015, sparking one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises internally and neighbouring countries struggling to cope with swelling Sudanese refugee numbers.

– CAJ News