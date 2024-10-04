Angola, DRC stuck in customs deadlock

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – AN economic dispute between the two countries has grounded freight transport between mainland Angola and the nation’s Cabinda enclave within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Experts forecast the disruption to continue through at least mid-October until Angola and DRC resolve the issue.

There is a disagreement over the alleged disparity in customs fees paid by Angolan and Congolese truckers to operate within each other’s countries.

The DRC government has issued orders banning Angolan cargo trucks destined for Cabinda from crossing its territory via Kongo Central province until further notice.

The directive is with effect from September 25.

The Association of Merchant Ground Transporters of Angola (ATROMA) reports that as of Wednesday this week, more than 24 Angolan trucks transporting food and construction materials for the Cabinda refinery have remained stranded within the DRC.

The Lema crossing in Angola, along the border, is bearing the brunt.

Crisis24 warned the increased security was likely along the border for the duration of the closure, especially near the affected crossings.

Localized delays and traffic backlogs are likely along the EN100 and EN120 highways in Angola and the RN1 in the DRC.

The security think-tank warned localized clashes between truckers and DRC police could not be ruled out.

“Cross-border skirmishes between Angolan and Congolese security forces, while unlikely, are also possible.”

– CAJ News