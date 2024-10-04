MTN announces Top 30 Youth Hustle Hub entrepreneurs

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has announced its Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub entrepreneurs.

They have been selected from 252 entries.

Having already won R25 000 towards their businesses to be facilitated based on a business analysis process conducted by MTN, these Top 30 young South African go-getters and hustlers from across the country will now embark on an intensive week-long mentorship programme in Johannesburg honing their business acumen, skills, and know-how.

Youth Hustle Hub is the latest in a series of impactful initiatives by MTN South Africa aimed at empowering the youth.

This is one of the strategic pillars by MTN Pulse’s which is a proposition designed for youth, providing affordable data, social offers, educational platforms and access to lifestyle offers.

Seun Soladoye, General Manager for Consumer Prepaid at MTN South Africa, stated: “This process has again proven that despite the challenges young South Africans face in terms of employment, there is an indomitable spirit to take a chance, or #LetsOperate as we’ve kept saying during this project.”

The final day will see the Top 30 presenting their updated and polished business plans, with the goal of winning an additional R50 000 for the top prize.

Soladoye said MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub represented a significant step towards nurturing youth-owned businesses and fostering innovation within the community.

“By providing tangible support and creating platforms for interaction and growth, we aim to enable aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in a dynamic business environment.”

The Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub Entrepreneurs are as follows:

Itumeleng Pholoana

Abonga Ntamnani

Minenhle Simelane

Thabiso Molokomme

Tumelo Ndhlovu

Sinethemba Masinga

Thokozani Sibeko

Siphesihle Rafisa

Mzingisi Mangqukela

Malikah Felaar

Lungisani Zondi

Mnqobi Innocent Nyawo

Scelo Simelane

Sibonakaliso Gama

Msawenkosi Gasa

Siyavuya Bandezi

Tshimologo Leburu

Naledi Tsiane

Kabelo Wittes

Malaika Njikelana

Sbonelo Mthembu

Oyama Siko

Gloria Sandile

Nomatshayina Nqanqalaza

Thandiwe Mhlambe

Lindokuhle Mabaso

Mafadza Mvelelo

Sbusiso Gwala

Xolani Ncube and Kgothatso Tswidi

Indiphile Ngalonkulu.

– CAJ News