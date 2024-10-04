Rioting varsity students inflame instability in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AN outbreak of fiery protests by university students in the Eldoret city is exacerbating the unrest in Kenya.

It adds a new twist to the deadlock between the under-siege government and university lecturers, who are on a nationwide strike.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) are continuing their nationwide strike affecting public universities as of September 23 to demand better salaries and medical cover.

Protests erupted in the central business district of the capital Nairobi as the striking university staff marched towards the Parliament building.

Security forces made use of teargas to disperse crowds, arresting some protesters.

The skirmishes have spilled to Eldoret in the Rift Valley region in the west.

On Thursday (yesterday), students from the Moi University clashed with police as the scholars demonstrated in the city after the university was closed indefinitely as a result of the strike action.

All students, including those residing in-campus and those from outside have been ordered to vacate the campus immediately, a move that fuelled the fire.

“Re-opening dates will be communicated in due course,” said Prof. Isaac Kosgey, Moi University Vice Chancellor.

Police used teargas to disperse the students, who seemed to retaliate through burning debris and pelting enforcers with stones.

Further protests are likely in Eldoret over the coming days.

Authorities are likely to maintain an increased security presence in Moi University until any further unrest abates.

“Additional clashes between protesters and police cannot be ruled out,” a think-tank forecast.

The East African country has for months now been synonymous with anti government protests.

Security forces have been accused of using live ammunition against protesters, with around 50 people reportedly killed.

President William Ruto has dispelled calls to step down. He has led the East African country from 2022.

– CAJ News