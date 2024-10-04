SA’s Solid Gold Secures Six Wins at the 2024 African Podcast and Voice Artists Awards

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOLID Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks has once again demonstrated its leadership in the African audio industry, clinching six wins at the prestigious African Podcast and Voice Artist (APVA) Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony honoured exceptional audio talent from across the continent.

Solid Gold’s success came from a strong field of nominated clients, spread across 13 categories, reinforcing the company’s continued excellence in content creation.

This year’s victory is especially significant as Africa’s podcasting and audio content sector continues its rapid growth. Solid Gold’s achievements stand as a testament to its commitment to elevating African voices, showcasing its ability to produce innovative and impactful audio content. The 2024 APVA Awards, themed “King of the Game”, were a celebration of resilience, creativity, and leadership—qualities that Solid Gold’s clients exemplified through their work.

“Congratulations to our 18 finalists this year, and especially to the six winners who have taken home awards. Their hard work and creativity in these projects are an inspiration,” said Gavin Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks. “Their recognition at the APVA Awards highlights how African voices are making a profound impact through the power of audio.”

The podcasting industry across Africa has seen tremendous growth, driven by increased internet access and smartphone usage. According to research, podcast listenership on the continent grew by 60% between 2022 and 2024. This growth has been particularly pronounced in countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, where audiences are increasingly turning to local content that reflects their experiences. Solid Gold’s role in this dynamic landscape underscores its influence in pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling, fostering both creativity and innovation.

This year’s APVA theme, “King of the Game”, perfectly encapsulated the essence of African content creators. As Bidemi Adedire, Founder of APVA, remarked, “Each of these nominees embodies the resilience, creativity, and leadership that we celebrate with this year’s theme, ‘King of the Game’. Their work is a testament to the power of African voices to shape our world.”

Since its founding in 1993, Solid Gold Podcasts and Audiobooks has been at the forefront of Africa’s audio industry, working with a diverse range of clients to craft compelling content that resonates deeply with audiences. Over the last three decades, the company has championed the use of audio as a powerful medium for storytelling, education, and engagement, continually striving to help its clients #BeHeard.

Kennedy added, “The dedication of our clients to producing high-quality audio content that drives meaningful conversations is truly commendable. We are immensely proud of the finalists and winners and look forward to continuing our journey with them to create even more groundbreaking work. It’s a privilege to work with so many talented voices who are shaping the future of African audio.”

The APVA Awards are judged by a panel of 12 industry experts, accounting for 70% of the results, while the remaining 30% comes from public voting. Judging criteria include the originality, structure, and overall quality of the content, ensuring that only exceptional work is recognised.

Solid Gold’s 2024 winners reflect the diversity and richness of the company’s output. The following podcasts and audiobooks were victorious:

Shotgun Story – Music

Just Us and the Climate – News and Current Affairs

The Chai Lounge with Safeera Kaka – Spirituality

Heal Your Mind with Tracey-Lee Kotzen – Health and Wellness

Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe – Children

Halley’s Comet – Best Audiobook Performance

In addition to celebrating these wins, Solid Gold was also thrilled with the recognition given to its other 12 nominees, whose work continues to push the envelope of audio storytelling in Africa.

As the APVA Awards grow in prominence, they serve as a critical platform for recognising and celebrating the achievements of Africa’s often underrepresented podcast and voice talent. Kennedy concluded, “It’s fantastic to know that so many of our fellow producers and creators are being recognised for their hard work. The APVA Awards are a valuable opportunity to shine a light on the exceptional creators in the African audio industry. We are thrilled to be part of this movement and look forward to more African voices being heard.”

NB; This article has been published because of some media relationship with Journalism Web.

– CAJ News