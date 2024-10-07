Analysis: US presidential elections a risky foreign policy undertaking

by LUKE ZUNGA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ALL presidential elections in the United States of America (USA) are risky for the whole world.

Whichever way one evaluates the US elections, the future is dark, because each American president is expected to start or to support a war.

One can go as far back, the USA has been a combatant nation.

The combativeness of the USA began with the Truman Doctrine in 1947, which created a divide between Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The American posture, it can be argued, was to present a prescript on why it ought to lead Europe, by pointing the enemy and developing a Cold War which transcended over the succeeding presidents.

Ronald Reagan escalated the arms race with Russia and presided over the invasion of Grenada in October 1983, which led to the execution of Granada Prime Minister Maurice Bishop.

President Reagan initiated the bombing of Libya in 1986 and embarked on secret sale of arms to the Contras insurgents opposing the government of Iran. This soured relations between Iran and THE US which had previously been tethered by US support for the dictatorial Shah of Iran and the botched rescue of captured American commandos during the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

George Bush instructed the invasion of Panama to depose the Panamanian President Gen. Manuel Noriega, during a two-month operation completed in January 1991.

President Bush presided over Gulf Wars, in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, a war against Iraq to free Kuwait from an invasion by Iraq.

Bill Clinton reigned from 20 January 1993 to 20 January 2001. His presidency involved military intervention in Bosnia and Kosovo, the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) into Eastern Europe and wooing many Warsaw pact countries to join NATO.

That expansion caused the current Ukraine-Russia war. He signed the Iraq Liberation Act to support the insurgency against Sadam Hussein. His successor Goerge Bush overran Iraq on account of unfounded allegations of chemical weapons, and today Iraq and that region remained unstable, sending waves of migrants into Europe.

George William Bush succeeded Bill Clinton from 20 January 2001 to 20 January 2009.

That time the US was provoked on September 11, 2001 by Al Qaeda attacks which the whole world condemned in the strongest terms.

George Bush invaded Afghanistan understandably out of that anger that Afghanistan did not catch and hand over Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda hibernating in Afghanistan.

But George Bush then ordered the invasion of Iraq which the United Nations did not support. Allegedly Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, which was later admittedly a false allegation.

Barack Obama, considered the most moderate, succeeded George Bush. Obama hunted down and eliminated Osama Bin Laden, which nobody complained of, but he ordered the US to enforce a no-fly zone over Libya and hunted down, deposed and killed Muammar Gaddafi, following a spurious UN Security Council Resolution 1973 of March 2011.

The resolution was proposed by France, Lebanon and the United Kingdom. Ten countries, including South Africa, approved the resolution and five; Brazil, China, Germany, India and Russia abstained.

Later South Africa learned that the US was unreliable as the resolution did not permit deposing and killing Muammar Gadhafi.

In 2023, South Africa was the target of a rogue black American Ambassador in Pretoria who made wild allegations about Lady R Russian ship, to dampen an African led mission for peace in Ukraine and Russia.

Lebanon which was on the side of the USA is not protected by the US today as Israel pummels Lebanese territory with American made munitions, and the US is watching. These two countries are learning the hard way of American politics.

Donald Trump, however, did not cause wars and tried to make peaceful contacts with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and Kim Jong Un of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

His successor, Joseph Biden is at war, marshalling the Israeli-Palestinian genocide, and throwing Europe and the middle east on the brink of Third World War on the side of Ukraine versus Russia. Although Russia may have miscalculated, what it feared and complained about has come to reality.

Asked by the media who he would prefer, the Pope retorted that both US presidential candidates are evil, and hoped Americans would choose the lesser evil. Who is the lesser evil?

The problem of the USA is that it used its huge economy to build a massive military machinery which it does not need for home defence. The excess arsenal, some of which has to be tested, is given to proxy states, in the name of democracy, while dictating allies and NATO.

Countries such as Israel and Ukraine are supplied with all kinds of war machinery, and they express themselves in bombings. With Britain and France complimenting, a US President is a dangerous person and difficult to deal with.

People are aware of the deployment of the United States forces in the Middle East region, not for the protection of the USA, but to force the dominance of Israel.

The prospect of Kamala Harris is equally dangerous, in that she will be a puppet of President Biden and pushed by the powerful male American culture. A black US Défense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, for example, is not his own man.

He is a political puppet, and he cannot say to President Biden, let’s not do this. The same will be for Kamala Harris.

She will be a sheep leading packs of lions.

Donald Trump seems to be his own man, but when it comes to Israel, he is tame. He will continue with the same policy of arming and defending Israel.

Israel is aware that the American presidency cannot do anything now and Israel does not have to abide by any advice. The statements from the American Presidency about a ceasefire are inconsistent with what is going on in the land, seas and air, with bolstered aircraft carriers and soldiers ready to hit any country which raises its head.

If it were an African leader who shut down Russian Today and Al Jazeera TV networks, he would have been summoned to the United Nations and handcuffed and paraded naked. But it is Biden, it is the leader of the so-called democracy, it is the glorified America. It is clear that the United States, with its cronies of Britain, Israel and France cannot lead the world.

They are short sighted, brutal and unworthy. What the Pope said was true. They are all evil.

In light of what he did in his previous presidency, the lesser evil could be Donald Trump because he could stop the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Kamala Harris cannot.

