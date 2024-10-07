Ceaseless attacks on children in Sudanese war

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE recent killing of 13 children in the North Darfur state is a grisly reminder how children are the most impacted by the raging conflict in Sudan.

The minors aged between six and 17 years have lost their lives following airstrikes in Al Kuma region last Friday.

Four other children were injured.

“These attacks on children are unacceptable,” said Sheldon Yett, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative to Sudan.

“Children have no role to play in wars or civil conflict, but children are the ones who are suffering the most as the conflict in Sudan grinds on,” Yett said.

UNICEF has received further reports of civilians killed and injured in attacks earlier on Sunday in Melit, also in North Darfur.

Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 150 schools and hospitals have been attacked.

The conflict in the country began in 2023 featuring the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Thousands of children and families are trapped in areas affected by violence, insecurity and lack of protection.

Last year saw the highest number of grave violations against children verified in Sudan in more than a decade.

“The continued violence and disregard for children’s safety and rights need to stop,” Yett said.

– CAJ News