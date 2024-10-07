Impeachment of Kenya VP descends into violence

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE public participation on a motion to impeach Kenyan deputy president has deteriorated into chaos, marked by violence, scuffles between supporters of the president and those of his deputy as well as demonstrations.

This process has just concluded around the country as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces a bleak future amid a rift with President William Ruto.

The disturbing scenes this past weekend add a fresh twist to the political crisis afflicting the East African country which, since June, had been one of the most stable around the continent.

Nairobi, the capital, was restive during the public participation at the Bomas, violence prevailed, culminating in the injury to youth advocate Morara Kebaso after chairs and other objects were thrown at him on the auditorium.

He had to seek medical attention.

“I was (initially) barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the microphone, chaos erupted. I am hurt,” Kebaso said of the incident.

Bomas is Kenya’s iconic tourist village.

Kebaso, leader of the newly-formed Inclusion of National Justice Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) party, is in a section of Kenyans that demand that Ruto be also impeached following the economic crises besetting Kenya.

“We want to sweep the house and we are not leaving the main character behind,” Kebaso said.

Meanwhile, also at the Bomas, there were scuffles between the supporters of Gachagua and Ruto, reflecting how the rift between the two men is impacting on society.

In Nyeri county, supporters of Gachagua clashed with police. They demanded that Ruto be impeached alongside his deputy. The pair came to power in 2022 on a joint ticket. Demonstrators in Nyeri also blocked the highway towards Nyahururu.

Protests and scuffles also erupted near consultation centers in the cities of Kakamega, Nakuru and Nyahururu.

Edwin Sifuna, Senator of Nairobi county, condemned the skirmishes.

“There is absolutely no reason for violence. There can never be justification for violence against anyone,” he said.

“The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned,” Sifuna said.

A security expert forecast additional protests, scuffles, and violence are likely in major urban centers across Kenya.

“Authorities are likely to maintain an elevated security posture nationwide until the impeachment proceedings end,” the expert said.

The impeachment process is to continue this week at the House of Assembly.

Gachagua faces several serious allegations such as gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, undermining national unity, inciting ethnic hatred and unlawfully acquiring assets worth over KSh5,7 billion (US$45 million).

There are allegations he managed to acquire the assets, mostly hotels, within two years yet he is on a reported annual salary of $93 000.

Kenya has been unstable since youths took to the streets in June against the Finance Bill, which the government aimed to enact to raise more funds through taxes.

Ruto eventually rejected the bill and fired his cabinet but protests demanding his resignation have not stopped.

A faction of the ruling coalition believes Gachagua supports the protests but he denies the allegation.

