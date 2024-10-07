JOHANNESBURG, 7th OCTOBER 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists – IT’S been 30 years of progress, good times, good stuff, and good deals. South Africa is winning – in rugby, MMAs, the Olympics, sheep shearing, or entertainment, South Africans are shaking the world with our talent. So, this summer, marking its 30th anniversary, MTN is giving back to a winning nation making sure everyone wins, from hourly 1 GB prizes, R90 000 daily prizes, R300 000 weekly prizes and the ultimate R3million grand prize.

“At MTN, we believe that we all deserve a winning summer to celebrate our wins. Our nation deserves winning deals, discounts, and experiences. MTN is bringing you hourly, daily and weekly wins as well as a grand prize of R3million. Summer Fun is around the corner and MTN is ready to make many South Africans winners, KeDezemba” says Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa.

Over the next few weeks, MTN will be revealing plenty of deals for its customers. There will also be something extra special happening to kick summer into high gear with even more wins. “We’ve won Grammys, Mister Supranational, Olympic and Paralympic medals, broken rugby world records and the glass ceiling. The country is collecting Ws and now we want our customers to join in the fun with our Win Win Summer,” says Lewis.

Win Every Day

Loads of wins are up for grabs, for example, up to 500 customers can win free 1GB hourly in a fastest finger data bundle purchase, and 30 customers can win R3 000 every day, 30 customers can win R10 000 a week, and for the ultimate grand prize 10 customers can win R300 000 each in the daily and weekly draws. How? Easy – after opting on the MTN app or on *142# MTN customers need to buy 1GB or more for their chance to win a share of the R75 million in prizes. The more GBs you buy, the better your chances of winning – every 1GB purchase is an entry into the competition.

Other Ways to Win

Not buying a bundle? all Postpaid and MyMTN Home customers qualify for 2 weekly entries into the cash prize draw, plus, if MyMTN Home customers buy any Speed Recovery or Booster Bundle, they qualify for 2 weekly entries into the cash prize draw. In addition, customers who buy or upgrade either a 24 or 36-month contract will receive a 30gb promotional data.

The Wins Keep Coming

Our wins reflect 30 years of freedom, progress and the growth of a country with so much potential. As we celebrate 30 years of a winning nation, and we believe the year of winning is only the start of what’s to come. We are looking forward to an even brighter future. Our resilience as a country has finally brought us to the bright side and we’re winning everywhere we go.

“There is so much to celebrate this summer, and MTN is one of them – well, R75million of them,” concludes Lewis.

MTN customers are encouraged to follow @MTNza and the hashtags #MTNSummer #MTNWinWin on social media platforms for all the MTN Win Win Summer news as it happens.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of MTN SA.

ISSUED BY:

Leigh-Ann Chetty, Senior Manager: Public Relations and communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 1310

E-mail: Leigh-Ann.Chetty@mtn.com

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy, Ambition 2025, is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, with a clear focus on Africa. www.mtn.com

Visit us at www.mtn.com or www.mtn.co.za

Follow us on Twitter @MTNza