Calls mount to introduce VAR in SA football

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CONTENTIOUS match officiating is making a mockery of the South African elite football league as the most lucrative in the continent.

Referees have stolen the show for the wrong reasons with the 2024/25 Premiership in its infancy.

The marathon league race and season-opening MTN8 have not been spared the controversy surrounding the referee and their team.

This has amplified calls for the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) technology to address the debacle that is marring the Beautiful Game in South Africa.

Referee Abongile Tom and his team spoiled what was an otherwise exciting final between holders Orlando Pirates and emerging force, Stellenbosch Football Club at the Moses Mabhida in Durban this past weekend.

It was end-to-end action in the iconic venue in the east coast until the clock ticked towards injury time between Pirates outfit with a rich legacy spanning decades and a young side punching above its weight in the elite league.

Tom correctly blew for a free kick.

While the set piece was, by law, supposed to be taken at the spot of infringement, Pirates had it further from the crime scene and nearer to the goals of Stellies.

Play was allowed to continue and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored, much to the disgruntlement of the young side from the Cape Winelands.

In a desperate search for an equaliser, in added time, Stellenbosch were at the receiving end of a Pirates counter raid, expertly finished by teenager Rebohile Mofokeng.

The game finished 3-1.

Tom (32) was again, at the same venue, same competition and final of the competition, the centre of controversy as Pirates defeated Mamelodi Sundowns.

The general feeling was that most of his decisions were in favour of Pirates, who proceeded to win on penalties.

Late September, Sundowns were the beneficiaries of controversial officiating by Skihumbuso Gasa as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a league match. This prompted Sports minister, Gayton Mckenzie, to advocate for the VAR.

The predicament is that there is no professional setup in referring.

Referees are not permanent and are under the realm of the football association (SAFA), not the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Thus, officiating is akin to a pastime to the men and women with the whistle or the flag.

– CAJ News