from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – EXCEPT for the cyber attack against the National Electoral Commission (abbreviated as NCE locally), the just-concluded campaign for Wednesday’s general election in Mozambique has been credible.

However, this is a country that easily capitulates to conflict when polls are deemed as manipulated, officials reminded.

Latest elections in the oil-rich but now terror-riddled Southern African country are set for Wednesday to elect the candidate as the fifth president since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Outgoing president Felipe Nyusi (65) is ineligible after serving two terms.

As he is a favourite to win, and maintain the almost five-year decade dominance for the ruling Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO), new party leader, Daniel Chapo, faces slight competition.

Chapo (47) is to face his biggest threat in the presidential poll, coming from his main rival, Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (RENAMO), Ossufo Momade (63).

Following the campaign’s conclusion on Monday, security experts reported no significant instances of partisan violence.

However at the end of September, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) reported it had been the target of a cyber attack. The electoral body said the consequences remained unclear.

Authorities have maintained security nationwide ahead of, on election day, and in the days following the election.

Measures may include the deployment of checkpoints, increased patrolling near urban centers, border restrictions, and implementation of curfews.

Protests and clashes between party supporters, as well as with security remain likely. Protests are especially likely in large urban areas.

Suck skirmishes cannot be ruled out.

“Disruptions to urban and intercity road travel, business operations, and telecommunications are likely amid significant bouts of civil unrest or preemptive security operations,” the expert said.

– CAJ News