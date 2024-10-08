MTN unveils lucrative summer campaign

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa is offering prizes worth R75 million in its summer campaign.

This is in celebration of its 30-year milestone and wins by South African individuals and teams at international events lately.

“There is so much to celebrate this summer, and MTN is one of them – well, R75 million of them,” said Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa.

Rewards range from hourly 1 GB prizes, R90 000 daily prizes, R300 000 weekly prizes and the ultimate R3 million grand prize.

Up to 500 customers can win free 1GB hourly in a fastest finger data bundle purchase, 30 customers can win R3 000 every day and 30 customers can win R10 000 a week.

For the ultimate grand prize, ten customers can win R300 000 each in the daily and weekly draws.

“At MTN, we believe that we all deserve a winning summer to celebrate our wins. Our nation deserves winning deals, discounts and experiences,” Lewis said.

MTN is one of the biggest telcos in South Africa.

– CAJ News