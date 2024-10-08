Pay with crypto almost anywhere in South Africa using Luno and Zapper

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – Monday, 7 October 2024: From today, Luno customers are able to pay using crypto at over 31,000 merchants in the Zapper payments network across the country, ranging from Dis-Chem pharmacies and FlySafair to fuel stations, educational institutions, bill payments, parking, donations and more.

This opens a huge market for South Africans to pay for goods and services using crypto, according to licensed financial service provider and South Africa’s largest crypto investment app, Luno.

Tarris Arnold, Luno’s business development manager, says, “We are delighted to be the first crypto asset service provider in South Africa collaborating with Zapper. This allows our customers to use the Luno app to pay anywhere Zapper QR codes are used.”

“Currently the biggest use case for crypto in South Africa is investment, but the ability to pay at such a wide variety of merchants using crypto is a giant step closer to the original vision of using crypto to pay for goods and services.”

Luno customers can simply use the Luno app to scan any Zapper QR code at merchant points of sale or online to pay using the crypto in their Luno wallets. Payment limits on Luno Pay are up to R100,000 per transaction.

Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper, adds, “Our mission is to help Zapper merchants grow their businesses, which is why Zapper is one of the most widely used QR code payment solutions in South Africa. By collaborating with Luno, we are expanding our payments ecosystem to add over 5 million more South African users to our network.”

NB: This article been published by CAJ News Africa owing to media relations with Journalism Web.

– CAJ News