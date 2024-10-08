SA has a new World Champ, at just 22 years old

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s Kira Bester Triumphs at the ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships, Claiming the Overall World Title

Madeira, Portugal – South African paddling star Kira Bester, aged 22, has claimed the overall World Champion title at the prestigious ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Madeira, Portugal. In a grueling 21 km race from Machico to Funchal, Bester finished with a time of 1:43:39.79, securing victory by 22 seconds over fellow South African Michelle Burn, with Ana Swetish from the USA finishing third overall.

The competition was fierce, with most of the world’s top ocean racing athletes participating. Bester’s impressive endurance and determination helped her keep her lead, crossing the finish line in first place and cementing her position as the best in the world. Burn finished with a time of 1:44:01.56, while Swetish, another under-23 competitor, secured her podium place with a time of 1:45:15.21.

Reflecting on her win, Bester said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to be crowned the overall world champion. The competition was incredibly tough, and Michelle and Ana put in fantastic performances. To represent South Africa and bring home this title is a dream come true. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team and the incredible encouragement from back home.”

– CAJ News