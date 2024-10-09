Cameroon quashes Biya death reports

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon Bureau

YAOUNDÉ, (CAJ News) – THE Central African country of Cameroon has dispelled reports of the death of its president, Paul Biya.

Aged 91 years old, he is the oldest president in the world.

A South African publication reported his “death” on Tuesday.

His absence at major international events had sparked speculation about his health but the Presidency dispelled such reports of ill-health.

“Cameroonians as well as our partners and friendly countries, not to let themselves be distracted by maneuvers of disinformation, instrumentalization and destabilization orchestrated by groups and pernicious individuals, for unavowed purposes,” read a statement from Cameroonian government.

However, he has spent recent months abroad, allegedly on medical leave.

Biya is Cameroon’s second head of state, after the resignation of Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982.

He had been Prime Minister since 1975.

Critics accuse him of rigging elections to stay in power.

– CAJ News