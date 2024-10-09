Cops mend Zambia, Zimbabwe fractured relations

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE police forces in Zambia and Zimbabwe are leading efforts to end the enmity between the two neighbouring countries.

The countries have been involved in a diplomatic spat in recent years, peaking after the general elections held in Zimbabwe.

Zambia, which led the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) election observer commission, gave a negative assessment of the election.

Zambian leader, Hakainde Hichilema, snubbed the inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa, his Zimbabwean counterpart.

This week, Zambia Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, emphasised the deep historical ties between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He referred to the two countries as sharing a “historical umbilical cord of brotherhood.”

Musamba stressed the importance of harmonious coexistence despite geographical boundaries.

He made the remarks when a delegation from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West Province Women’s Network Chapter, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Plaxedes Mbira, paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The ZRP Women’s Network Chapter visited the Freedom Camp and Mulungushi Shrines, where the remains of freedom fighters rest.

The colonial regime in the then Rhodesia was notorious for attacks on freedom fighters and refugees based in Zambia.

“Zimbabwe and Zambia are one people, separated only by geographical boundaries,” Musamba said.

“The fact that the remains of your fallen heroes and heroines from the liberation struggle rest on Zambian soil speaks volumes about the brotherhood and friendship we share,” said Musamba.

Alongside Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe comprised the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland from 1953 to 1963.

