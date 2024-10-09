Data Centre and Cloud Expo Africa returns to Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – PREPARATIONS for the 2025 edition of the Data Centre and Cloud Expo Africa, scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria have begun.

Powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) IOT West Africa Conference and Exhibition and hosted by Vertex Next, the event is scheduled for May 13-15.

Organisers hope to build on the success of the 2024 edition, also in the Nigerian commercial city, Lagos.

“This event is a driving force behind Africa’s digital evolution,” said Paul-François Cattier, Managing Director for Africa Data Centre Association.

He added, “The knowledge exchange and showcased technologies are pivotal to building a robust digital infrastructure across the continent.”

The 2025 event will introduce the Africa DigiInfra Excellence Awards, hailed as a prestigious initiative honouring the most impactful contributions to Africa’s digital infrastructure.

The 2024 edition spotlighted the future of Africa’s data centres, with discussions on critical topics like Advancing Data Centre Infrastructure, Power and Connectivity, Data Centres and 5G.

The African continent is viewed as the world’s potentially largest opportunity for data centre investment in the near future.

According to Statista, the revenue in this market in the continent is projected to reach US$6,47 billion in 2024.

– CAJ News