UN refugee agency honours African duo

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TWO African women are among five individuals to be honoured as winners of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nansen Refugee Award.

They comprise Maimouna Ba, an activist from Burkina Faso, who helped more than 100 displaced children return to the classroom and put over 400 displaced women on a path to financial independence.

Nada Fadol is a Sudanese refugee who has mobilised essential aid for hundreds of refugee families fleeing to Egypt in search of safety.

Other women are Jin Davod (Europe) and Deepti Gurung (Asia-Pacific).

This year’s global laureate is Sister Rosita Milesi, a Brazilian nun, lawyer, social worker and movement builder.

“All too often, women face heightened risks of discrimination and violence, especially when forced to flee,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

“But these five winners show how women are also playing a critical role in the humanitarian response and in finding solutions.”

Burkina Faso activist Maimouna Ba

Grandi praised their dedication to driving action in their own communities, building grassroots support and shaping national policies.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Geneva on October 14.

South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, will host the event.

– CAJ News