Billiat gives Warriors 1-0 victory over Namibia

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Warriors have temporarily shot to the top of Group J log standing after narrowly beating Namibia 1-0 in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier encounter played at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday afternoon.

A solitary strike from Khama Billiat’s penalty spot kick (34th) assured the Warriors of Zimbabwe of three valuable points that propelled them to the top of the Group standing.

The Zimbabweans, who are yet to concede a goal in their three qualifying matches played to date have again proved why they are the team to beat in this Group as their defence demonstrated watertight after denying Namibia’s duo of Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto from scoring at close range.

Acrobatic Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi was a thorn in the flesh for the Brave Warriors of Namibia with his acrobatic saves while the Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba was a marvel to watch with Billiat directing all operations in the midfield.

Zimbabwe’s penalty came about after overlapping left back Jordan Zemura was fouled in the box by Namibia’s Kennedy Amutenya.

Ustepped Billiat to give the Warriors a deserved victory.

In another Group J match on Friday, Cameroon will battle out with Kenya at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

– CAJ News