Kenya’s e-hailing drivers take to the streets

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – RIDESHARE taxi drivers in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa are on strike following the killing of their colleague.

This crisis in the coastal town of Mombabsa adds to the insecurity currently plaguing the East African country that is beset by protests.

The victim, a female, has been identified as Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who had been reported missing for a week. She has been declared dead at a local mortuary.

Her vehicle was stolen and suspected to be involved in further crimes.

Fellow rideshare drivers have taken to the street in Mombasa, exacerbating the crisis in Kenya, an East African country that has been rocked by protests over economic woes.

The purpose of the protests by e-hailing operators is to demand government intervention to ensure workplace safety and adequate protection.

The protests are causing localized traffic disruptions.

Crisis24, the security think-tank, has forecast authorities to increase restrictions near any demonstrations and surrounding roads.

“Clashes between security forces and demonstrators are possible, mainly if protestors ignore police orders to disperse.”

The strike by the rideshare drivers is the latest twist to the crises afflicting the besieged East African country of 57 million people.

President William Ruto’s factonalised government is struggling to bring violent crime under control.

– CAJ News