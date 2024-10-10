Wekeza advances to Black Ambition prize final round

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE artificial intelligence-driven educational technology and financial technology firm, Wekeza, has advanced to the final round of the Black Ambition Prize.

It is in the top 40 and will compete for up to US$1 million in funding.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be recognized by the Black Ambition Prize,” said Sabrina Lamb, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wekeza.

“This opportunity validates our vision and brings us closer to empowering even more individuals on their journey to financial freedom,” the executive added.

The Black Ambition Prize, established by American singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, Pharrell Williams, in 2020, aims to bridge the opportunity and wealth gaps by supporting Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

The initiative provides funding, mentorship and resources to help bold ideas flourish uninterrupted.

Wekeza is empowering African Diaspora families, schools and businesses through multilingual financial education and global United States stock market access.

– CAJ News