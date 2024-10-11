Nigeria rolls out digital system for birth registrations

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is rolling out the electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS) to accelerate birth registrations.

The programme flagged off by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in Africa’s largest nation, is through the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It phases out the manual registration system.

“The development and rollout of the digital eCRVS system are examples of what we can accomplish when we unite our strengths and resources,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF’s representative in Nigeria.

“These achievements have not only increased birth registration rates but have also laid a strong foundation for the future,” the envoy added.

She believes a well-functioning civil registration and vital statistics system is essential to safeguarding these rights and ensuring that no violation goes unnoticed.

This is a boost to Nigeria’s attaining Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which aims to provide legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030.

“As the National Population Commission, we are fully committed to ensuring that every child in Nigeria is registered at birth,” said Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Commission.

The government and humanitarian agencies are working with Barnksforte Technologies Limited to accelerate the birth registrations.

The rollout of the e-CRVS initiative in the West African country of over 230 million people is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative project of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

– CAJ News