US’ Beam outlines expansion into African EV market

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – BEAM, the provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has expanded to Ethiopia, as part of its plan to establish a footprint in Africa.

It is introducing products to serve the Ethiopian government in its efforts to electrify transportation and build a more sustainable and adaptable energy infrastructure.

The government of Ethiopia recently became the first country to ban and prohibit import of both new and used internal combustion engine vehicles, including gas and diesel, as part of its shift to a green economy.

According to the administration, the number of electric vehicles in the East African country will more than quadruple by 2032.

The adoption of EVs in Ethiopia is rapidly growing and outpacing set goals, and earlier this year the country met its 10-year target goal of 148,000 EVs on the road in just two years.

Beam has entered into an agreement with Princess Leila Bon Abajobir Abajifar and Princess Zyeneb Abajobir Abajifar as agent partners in Ethiopia.

Through their extensive network of notable contacts, they are set to assist the company to enter Ethiopia and the broader African markets.

“We are honored to have Princess Leila Bon-Abajobir Abajifar and Princess Zyeneb Abajobir Abajifar, with whom our European team have a long-standing successful relationship, serve as advocates for Beam Global in Ethiopia,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.

“In the U.S., we have clear evidence that democratizing access to clean energy and transportation has a profound, leveling impact on society, delivering opportunities and economic benefits that would be impossible to realize without such effort, and we aim to help create the same benefits in Ethiopia and across Africa.”

With a population of 1,3 billion people, Africa is seen as rivaling the largest markets in the world for electrification of transportation.

It is also the second fastest growing economic region in the world.

Abijifar believes Africans will leapfrog to electrified transportation and industry.

“We believe that Beam Global can play a significant role in that transition which is why we are delighted to introduce the company and its products to our network of influential officials and business owners,” she said.

Beam is headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo.

– CAJ News