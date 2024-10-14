Kenya communal conflict claims more lives

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in the communal clashes over resources in Kenya has risen to 18.

This conflict between the Malakote and Waradei communities in the Tana River county has escalated despite an increased military presence.

Police this past weekend arrested Governor Godhana Dhado Gaddae and Member of Parliament, Hiribae Said Buya, in connection with the violence.

Land and water are at the centre of the brutal conflict.

Violence initially erupted in the Anole area and spread to other villages.

An unspecified number of civilians have been injured and scores forced to flee their homes as rival clans clash.

There are fears among authorities that the communal clashes could spread to other villages.

Officials were this week likely to tighten security to stop the spread of violence. Curfews have not been ruled out.

“Additional violence could disrupt business and ground travel in the region,” a security source lamented.

“Residents could stage protests denouncing the violence.”

Ethnic clashes are frequent in the East African country of 56 million people.

The conflict following the 2007/08 general elections also had an ethnic dimension.

Up to 1 500 people are estimated to have been killed.

– CAJ News