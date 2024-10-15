Boko Haram terrorists surrender in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) -THE Nigerian Army reports that 15 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered in the restive northeast.

They have reportedly surrendered along with their families in Bama, Gwoza and Bama local government areas of Borno State.

Borno is the epicentre of violence by the Islamist sects in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army also reports that troops have arrested two suspected terrorist logistics suppliers at Azir village in Damboa local government area of the state.

Troops recovered quantities of liquid fertilizer and insecticides from the suspects, materials reportedly used by terrorists for production of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In Mainahari village, another Boko Haram logistics supplier transporting drugs to terrorist hideouts was reportedly captured.

“The Nigerian Army commends the unwavering support and vigilance of law-abiding citizens,” it stated.

The army believes these operations demonstrate troops’ commitment to effectively degrade and destroy the capabilities of terrorists and their collaborators.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to secure and protect the nation from all forms of terror and threat to national security,” it added.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has been enduring an Islamist insurgency since 2009.

– CAJ News