Prepay Nation establishes inaugural advisory board

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE global prepaid marketplace, Prepay Nation, has appointed South African executive, Isaac Mophatlane, to its inaugural advisory board.

The board of three professionals comes as the company enhances its growth.

Mophatlane is co-founder and Chairman of Randvest Group, a South African majority black-owned, diversified investment holding company.

Prepay Nation described him as a renowned figure in technology and innovation with a depth of experience in building a business from a small company to a large, listed entity with operations across multiple countries, in Africa and abroad.

Other members are Dr Brian Finn and Fouad Halawi, both veterans in the technology sector.

Paolo Montessori, CEO of Prepay Nation, said, “The addition of these esteemed professionals to our Advisory Board marks a pivotal moment for Prepay Nation.”

Montessori said their collective insights and strategic guidance would be invaluable as the company navigated the challenges and opportunities ahead, particularly in expanding a global footprint and enhancing service offerings.

United Arab Emirates-based Prepay Nation facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments.

It has an operational presence in over 150 countries and more than 600 partnerships.

– CAJ News