Cybercrime: East Africa takes lead in harmonising legal frameworks

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – CYBERSECURITY experts meeting in Rwanda have advocated for the harmonisation of countries’ legislative processes and fight the scourge in East Africa and eventually the continent.

They have met for the Africa Cyber Defense Forum, held in Kigali under the theme, “Enhancing Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding Africa’s Digital Infrastructure.”

The event, which has the East African Community (EAC) Data Protection Exchange summit as a co-located event, aims to address the challenges of data governance and protection.

Paula Ingabire, host Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation, said, “There is a need to have a harmonization of cybersecurity laws and regulations and address the critical gaps in capacity that we have on the continent.”

Abdullahi Guled, Head of the Cybersecurity Authority of Somalia, echoed the sentiments.

He also called on countries in the region and the continent to be proactive in fighting cybercrime.

“Coordination is key. It is not after something happens that we (can only) ensure systems are in place,” Guled advised.

EAC is seen as taking a lead in harmonizing legal processes against cybercrime.

East Africa is rated among the most vulnerable regions to cyber crime in the continent.

The European Union (EU) has pledged to assist countries in the region in bringing their legal processes to par.

“The EU is honoured and proud to be contributing to the harmonisation of legal frameworks within the EAC community,” said Michaella Tomasella, EU Head of Cooperation in Rwanda, said.

The National Cyber Security Authority hosted the Africa Cyber Defense Forum while the Data Protection and Privacy Office hosted the EAC Data Protection Exchange summit.

– CAJ News