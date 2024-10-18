Huawei launches flagship solutions, products at GITEX

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched a series of industrial digital and intelligent transformation solutions as well as flagship products at the GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It is one of the world’s largest tech exhibitions, and Huawei was a Diamond Sponsor at the event held under the theme, “Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence.”

At the event, Huawei hosted the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit and launched joint solutions with partners for ten industries like public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil and gas, mining, retail, education, and healthcare and a series of new flagship products.

Huawei said these solutions and products were designed to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

Li Peng, Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President, President of ICT Sales and Service, delivered opening remarks at the summit.

“We’re combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy,” Peng said.

He detailed how Huawei had over the past year put architecture into practice to provide customers with leading and adaptable solutions for industries like government, finance, electric power, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining and internet.

“We have summarized over 100 case studies that different industry customers can use to accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation,” Peng said.

Huawei has also established 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners. Together with over 30 solution partners in the UAE, it has developed more than 20 solutions to meet local industry needs.

“Moving forward, Huawei is ready and willing to join forces with more customers and partners to enable industrial digital and intelligent transformation and bring more benefits to the lives and work of people around the world,”

Peng said.

Meanwhile, Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, emphasized that artificial AI and 5G-A were among the next-gen technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution, which will lead to a significant leap in productivity.

However, Chen noted, this transformation also brings challenges in infrastructure, industrial applications, and talent ecosystems.

Huawei pledges to accelerate the application of advanced technologies in various industry scenarios to resolve business pain points.

To this end, it has published the Amplifying Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence Practice White Paper, which includes more than 100 success stories from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their transformation.

– CAJ News