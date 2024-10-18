Lenovo announced as official FIFA tech sponsor

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese multinational firm, Lenovo, has come onboard as the official technology partner of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

This partnership is FIFA’s top tier sponsorship category – in a deal that includes the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and the Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

Lenovo’s products, services and solutions, including its emerging suite of innovations that both leverage and Artificial Intelligence (AI), iconic ThinkPad laptops, tablets, Motorola mobile phones, and servers, will be integrated into these tournaments.

Lenovo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yuanqing Yang, commented: “As one of the world’s leading technology companies, we’re delighted to partner with the world’s most global and popular sport.”

He reminded that Lenovo would be powering the largest sporting and entertainment events in human history.

Some 16 cities will host the first World Cup to be played in three countries and the first in North America in 30 years, after US 94.

“Lenovo is proud to support FIFA’s vision of leveraging technology to elevate the game, enhance the fan experience worldwide, and foster innovation that levels the playing field,” Yang stated.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, commented, “At FIFA, we are committed to growing the game globally and making football accessible for all – and we are excited to welcome Lenovo to our journey, and to work with them to implement technologies, innovations and programmes that spread our sport.”

Another Chinese firm, Vivo, has been FIFA’s official smartphone brand.

– CAJ News