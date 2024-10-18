Vote rigging allegation in Mozambique elections

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE electoral process in Mozambique has lurched into controversy after the independent candidate, Venancio Mondlane, claimed victory, contrary to emerging results.

For this, he has been summoned to the Attorney-General’s Office.

Mondlane has reportedly finished as the runner-up but has claimed “falseness” and fraud on the results.

“It is clearly noted that the regime has fallen, and they are using all possible means to alter and manipulate the results deposited by the people at the ballot box,” Mondlane said.

“They are using the public and private information agencies to be complicit and patronize the fraud and suffering of the people,” added the opposition politician.

Polls were held on October 9 and were expected to be a two-horse race between Daniel Chapo of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and his main rival Ossufo Momade of the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO).

Mondlane quit RENAMO after his aspiration to challenge Momade as the candidate of the party was unsuccessful.

He claimed the ruling party, in power since independence in 1975, had been winning elections fraudulently.

“I want to frown that the results released by TVM, RM and other private broadcasters are false and addictive results,” Mondlane said.

They are the Televisão de Moçambique and Rádio Moçambique respectively.

On Election Day, RENAMO stated, “The elections taking place today, insult our democracy.”

On Thursday (yesterday) RENAMO planned a March in protest against the election results.

Summoning Mondlane, the Attorney-General’s Office warned against “speeches that incite violence, public disorder and, above all, self-proclamation of victory during the last elections, before the official release of the results by the competent bodies.”

FRELIMO had not commented on the elections but was during the campaigns confident of a landslide.

The elected individual will succeed president Felipe Nyusi.

Mozambique, the former Portuguese colony of more than 34 million people, faces challenges such as insurgency by Islamist groups and climate change among others.

– CAJ News