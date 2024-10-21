Abductions mar Kenya human rights image

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE abduction of seven Turkish asylum seekers in Kenya this past weekend risks damaging the East African country’s human rights image globally.

Human rights advocates warned this incident constituted a breach of both local and international refugee law.

The individual – Mustafa Genç, his son Abdullah Genç (a minor), Hüseyin Yeşilsu, Necdet Seyitoğlu, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı, and his wife Saadet Taşçı- were reportedly kidnapped by unknown individuals, thought to be security personnel.

Abdullah Genç, Necdet Seyitoğlu and Saadet Taşçı have been reportedly released but at the time of publishing this article, the others remained missing and feared to be at grave risk of refoulement.

Refoulement is the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution.

“Their abductions underscore the growing concerns about the safety of all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya,” said Irungu Houghton, Amnesty International Kenya Director.

The organisation is concerned that they might be facing imminent forceful and unlawful return to Turkey.

“Should this happen, they face considerable risk of serious human rights violations,” Houghton said.

Late Sunday, it was alleged some operatives from Turkey had landed in Kenya to facilitate the forcible extradition of the abducted individuals to the Eurasian country.

It could not be ascertained what the individuals seeking asylum in Kenya had fled from but the human rights record of the former Turkey has been the subject of much controversy and international condemnation.

The kidnappings have driven a wedge between Turkey and the United States.

“This transnational repression by agents of the Turkish government is a violation of humanitarian laws,” said Member of the US House of Representatives.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) stated, “This incident marks a disturbing trend in Kenya, a country once regarded as a safe haven for refugees, is now becoming a hostile and dangerous environment for those seeking protection.”

The East African country is volatile lately and has suffered violent protests over economic challenges.

Security forces are accused of using live ammunition, leading to the death of over 60 people since June, and calls for President William Ruto to step down.

On Sunday, there were protests and clashes with police near Uhuru Park and the Central Business District (CBD) in Nairobi as some citizens marched to commemorate the 61 Kenyans who lost their lives during the anti-government protests that escalated in winter.

The arrest of human rights activist, Hussein Khalid, further enraged protesters.

– CAJ News