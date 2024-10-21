Bloodbath after disputed Mozambique elections

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE electoral crisis in Mozambique has taken a tragic twist with the murder of two prominent members of the opposition.

The gruesome killing of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, under a hail of bullets, comes at a time the Southern African nation anxiously awaits official results for the general polls that were held in October.

Dias is the party lawyer and Guambe a party representative of the Podemos (Spanish for ‘We can’).

They were in the same vehicle.

The incident that occurred in the capital Maputo has been roundly condemned, amid fears the crisis could escalate.

Podemos, according to unofficial results, is set to become Mozambique’s largest opposition party. This after it backed independent presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane, who is second in the presidential race of results thus far are anything to go by.

However, Mondlane claims the elections were fraudulent and rigged in favour of the candidate of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), Daniel Chapo, whose party has been the sole leader since attainment of independence from Portugal in 1975.

For years the main opposition, the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO) appears to have dropped to third. It has also alleged some malpractices.

It is believed Dias was at the time of his killing preparing a draft of Podemos’ appeal to be submitted to the Constitutional Council as soon as the Mozambique Electoral Commission (CNE) announced the results. CNE is expected to announce results on Wednesday.

The murder of Dias and Gwambe add to the tensions in Mozambique as before they were killed, Mondlane had already called a general strike for Monday (today).

He has accused the defence and security forces of killing the pair.

However, a spokesperson of the Maputo City Police Command, Lionel Muchina, has been quoted at a press conference as saying the victims were murdered by some people over “marital issues.”

Police have warned citizens against participating in Monday’s strike.

The Command-General of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique, (PRM), through spokesperson, Orlando Andre Mudumane, urges all Mozambican citizens not to join the violent demonstrations on the coming Monday.

History suggests police are likely to respond heavy-handedly.

State security is denounced as an appendage of the ruling party but FRELIMO denounced the murders.

“FRELIMO vehemently repudiates this macabre act and urges all authorities to do everything in their power to clarify this case,” the ruling party stated.

Analyst, Aliraza Bandali, said, “The assassination of Mondlane’s lawyer is a tragic and alarming development that threatens to destabilize Mozambique further.”

“Political violence has no place in democracy. It’s crucial that the upcoming election results be transparent and peaceful to ensure stability.”

Between 1977 and 1992, Mozambique suffered a civil war (FRELIMO and RENAMO) that left one million people dead.

The country is facing an insurgency by Islamist groups in the north.

– CAJ News