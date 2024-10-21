by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is technology in motion.

This is confirmed as soon as the moment one sits on the driver’s seat.

The Tiggo 4 gave me a huge impression already that with such a vehicle investment, South Africans will definitely enjoy more innovation benefits from this Chinese manufactured vehicle than before.

Forget traffic cops who always hide to pounce on drivers whenever they exceed the speed limit. Don’t mind those individuals that take chances at the mall whenever reversing your parked car from a congested place.

The Tiggo 4 can tackle those challenges without hassles.

Its security features alert you to comply with traffic rules, safe driving and prevent accidents.

Even when the driver maneuvers without observing what is happening on the blind sides, the Tiggo 4 has answers in real time to ensure the safety and security of both the driver and passengers.

It is one such Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) I strongly believe will have an impact on many entrepreneurs, middle income earners and those that know the test of driving luxurious, flashy, secure, and of course family car that comes with comfort.

On the Tiggo 4, the Chinese maker took its time to manufacture one of the most beautiful looking cars, well designed, secure and retain real value for money.

For starters, the Tiggo 4, will definitely leave enthusiasts without any choice than to purchase it because of the innovation it possesses, low price, comfort as well as safety and security.

This five-seater costs R364 900.

The Tiggo 4’s design and style are truly meant for the modern urban go-getter, with its cabin offering commendable isolation from wind and road noise.

The car boasts a large grille with integrated LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights.

I like its bonnet, front bumper, side profile, rear luggage door and rear lights that are deeply sculpted with its main focus being on sporty dynamism and a feeling of movement even when stationary.

Multi-function Steering Wheel

With 4-way Adjustments, the Tiggo 4 Pro’s multi-function steering wheel gives you a more comfortable driving experience. Get to grips with any journey thanks to delicate leather, soft touch wrapping. Multi-function buttons for audio entertainment, colour screen instrument page operation, Bluetooth phone function, cruise control and voice control button are always in reach.

Smart Space

With a long wheelbase and even longer body length, the Tiggo 4 Pro’s small body is surprisingly accommodating. With up to 1100 litres of boot capacity, you can pack what you want – even large strollers – say goodbye to cramped space and get a comfortable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel or into a passenger seat.

Automatic Air Conditioning

With intelligent dual-zone control in the front row the Tiggo 4 Pro always has a fresh flow of air through the cabin. The independent air outlets in the second row provide passengers with the same level of comfort as the front row.

Intelligent Tech

Seamlessly integrated to provide even more comfort and convenience

Stay in control and entertained on your Drive

Standard with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice trigger activations so you can make calls, play music, activate navigation, and so much more.

10.25-Inch Touch Display Screen

The Tiggo 4 Pro takes in-cabin tech to the next level with a 10.25-inch UHD ultra-clear floating LCD screen with resolution up to 1920×720, delivering operation that’s smoother than a mobile phone. And a user-friendly interface design is equipped with three sets of themes so you can choose the one that matches your mood.

The 7-inch LCD Instrument Cluster

Tiggo 4 Pro’s high resolution instrument display interacts with the car’s other screen, displaying all the warning and driving information you need as well as audio, multimedia and communication information, so you don’t have to look at different screens while driving.

Clever Keys

Alongside one button start and keyless entry, the Tiggo 4 Pro’s key automatically opens the car within 1,5 metres, and locks it when 2 metres away – saving the driver time and improving their safety. The engine anti-theft system only recognises the original key. If there is illegal entry, the car will automatically cut off the circuit immediately.

