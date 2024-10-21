Chiefs, Sundowns to settle a score at Carling Knockout

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A BLOCKBUSTER encounter between a rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs and perennial favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, will headline the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

Not only does the fixture follow the draw conducted on Sunday after a last 16 round that was goals galore, with 27 scored during the round.

It comes barely a month after the two rivals clashed in a league contest that divided the football fraternity after qualms that Sundowns benefitted from dubious match officiating in a game they eventually won 2-1 at the FNB Stadium, home of Chiefs.

Both teams have started the season strongly and were the most dominant in the Carling Knockout this past weekend.

Chiefs demolished SuperSport United 4-0 while Sundowns thrashed Golden Arrows 5-0.

The other quarterfinals matches will feature defending champions, Stellenbosch, away to Marumo Gallants.

Richards Bay will welcome Cape Town City to the east coast.

TS Galaxy will host newcomers Magesi, who secured a shock 3-2 victory to bundle cup kings Orlando Pirates out of the competition.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to announce the dates, times and venues for the quarter final clashes in due course.

