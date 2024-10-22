Call to digitalise Africa’s educational systems

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE inaugural African Skills Week (AWS) has concluded with a call on African governments and educational institutions to leverage technology and innovation to enhance skills development and digitalise educational systems.

The summit ended in Accra, Ghana where it was held under the theme, “Skills and Jobs for the 21st Century: Quality Skills Development for Sustainable Employability in Africa,” aligning with the African Union’s (AU’s) Year of Education in 2024.

Prof. Saïdou Madougou, Director in the African Union (AU’s) Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI) initiative, reminded the delegates that digital transformation, said governments and educational institutions must go beyond just adopting technology.

“When we talk about innovating education in Africa, we are talking about much more than simply digitising textbooks or putting computers in classrooms,” Madougou said.

“True innovation in education involves rethinking how we teach, what we teach and who has access. It’s about building an inclusive system that equips every child, no matter where they are born, with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Madougou noted many African countries were already exploring e-learning platforms, mobile education apps and virtual classrooms.

“But we must ensure that technology addresses the diverse needs of our students, taking into account different learning styles, languages and access to the internet,” Madougou said.

A communiqué drafted at the end of the event proposed making ASW a biennial event and recommended that 2025-2034 be declared Africa’s Decade of Skills and Jobs.

Delegates from around the world, representing African and global bodies, as well as the youth, engaged in plenary sessions and panel discussions at the ASW.

– CAJ News