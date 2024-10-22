Doctors shelve operations in unstable Burkina Faso

from ISSOUF TRAORE in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Bureau

OUAGADOUGOU, (CAJ News) – COMMUNITIES battered by terrorism in northern Burkina Faso have suffered a major blow after a medical humanitarian organisation suspended its operations owing to ongoing security challenges.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said the temporary decision amid insecurity in Djibo prioritised the safety of its staff, and allowed it to reassess working conditions, given the increasing difficulty of providing humanitarian medical assistance.

MSF said its teams had been in close contact with local authorities, informing them of the reasons behind this suspension of activities.

In November 2023 and again in July 2024, MSF offices, Ministry of Health-supported medical facilities, and water distribution sites were repeatedly targeted by gunfire.

A child was killed after being hit by a bullet near a water distribution point in September.

“Four buildings still bear visible bullet holes, medical facilities have been set on fire, water distribution points vandalised, and our ability to supply the area by road has been severely restricted,” MSF stated.

The organisation said the attacks had placed vital medical assistance and access to safe drinking water at serious risk for those impacted by the ongoing security crisis.

“As a result, we have been forced to significantly scale back our capacity to protect both patients and staff and we have now suspended activities altogether.”

In September this year, MSF learned of the death of one of its team members in Djibo under unknown circumstances.

In the Western African country of Burkina Faso, local communities are the primary victims of insecurity and violence.

MSF pledged as a neutral and impartial medical organisation, its priority remains providing humanitarian medical assistance.

“Caught in the crossfire, people have seen their living conditions deteriorate rapidly, and humanitarian aid is essential for their survival,” it added.

Burkina Faso is experiencing insurgency by Islamist sects.

– CAJ News