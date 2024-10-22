Malaria, snakebites follow South Sudan flooding crisis

from EMMANUEL MANYANG in Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan Bureau

JUBA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 30 people have died from malaria and at least 55 bitten by snakes in the aftermath of the worst flooding in South Sudan in decades.

The death toll of 31 from more than 120 000 cases of malaria is probably higher as the reporting period is as of September 29.

In a period of five weeks, 55 snake bite incidents have been reported.

“People are in a heightened state of vulnerability due to multiple shocks,” said Humphrey Karamagi, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in South Sudan.

More than 226 000 people have been displaced, homes, livelihood impacted with roads and key infrastructure submerged and several communities devastated because of the floods blamed on climate change.

The floods have affected 42 of South Sudan’s 78 counties.

Some 58 facilities have been submerged in five counties and nearly 90 others are inaccessible with about 15 main roads cut off, including those that link to the capital Juba, where tertiary health services are available.

As of early October 2024, a total 890 000 people in flood-affected counties have been impacted.

Although heavy downpours during the country’s rainy season between April and November often trigger floods, they have become increasingly severe.

WHO has pledged commitment to work with the Ministry of Health and partners to ensure South Sudanese have access to essential health services despite the challenges.

South Sudan is the world’s newest country after securing independence in 2011.

Besides climate change, it suffers intermittent conflict emanating from the civil war that broke out two years after independence.

– CAJ News