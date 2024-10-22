The Volvo XC60 is the SUV to beat

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN a market saturated with latest innovations, and where mid-sized crossovers and sports utility vehicles compete fiercely for market share, the latest Volvo XC60 has already imposed itself as a game-changer in the market.

In a car, I consider safety, security, comfort, stability, and of course, I love speed. The off-roader Volvo XC60 successfully ticks all the boxes for what aspiring pride owners would want from a modern 4×4 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

While I’m into Motoring, I am an-rounder with a passion in Information Technology (IT) journalism, thus technological advancement from the Volvo XC60.

Imagine driving a car that uses electric energy during the day and immediately switches itself into fuel energy during night.

That is the Volvo XC60, a vehicle through which the Swedish manufacturer has entered the era of electrification, connection and intelligent mobility.

When the Volvo XC60 was delivered to my doorstep, I immediately hit the road running to Gauteng and South Africa’s richest marketplace, Sandton, which is Johannesburg’s heartbeat of business.

Like I said before, I love speed, but this time, I was driving slowly to ensure I hear all reactions from onlookers, including business executives, who I believe Volvo is targeting with the car.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the biggest bourse in Africa, is based there, so it is an ideal place to spot these executives.

I deliberately passed through the stock exchange in order to gauge their mood on the car.

They were impressed with this car that seemed to stand out.

“That is a gentleman driving in that car,” I overhead one.

Besides the rich environs of Sandton, I also drove around Melrose Arch, Fourways, Eastgate, Greenstone, the Observatory and surrounding places, where the vehicle had heads turning.

Apart from executives, the Volvo XC60 caters for discerning drivers, modern families and executives that love the best of both worlds, a balance that speaks to modern living of comfort, space and sophistication.

It does not pretend to be an off-roader as is the case with other SUVs but offers safety, ease of use, and a smooth comfortable ride. This is a 4×4 that delivers on what really matters!

TECHNOLOGY

This is the part I love most when driving. In the XC60, you can listen to your favourite Spotify playlist through the Bowers and Wilkins Sound System on Apple CarPlay, Google Play or Bluetooth.

You can also utilise the car’s room transformation technology, designed to optimise your song of choice no matter where you are sitting.

COMFORT

The XC60’s comfort is second to none. The car is a five-seater vehicle, which takes voyages to a different dimension. The seating design and layout makes it easy to find the perfect position for both backseat passengers and luggage without compromising on road trip logistics.

For example, if you need assistance, you can open and close the boot using the tailgate sensors, whether you are parking at home or shopping in the city—a definite plus for those who constantly find their hands full.

CAJ News Africa motoring journalist, Savious-Parker Kwinika. Photo by Akani Chauke, CAJ News Africa

THE HYBRID EXPERIENCE

During day time, one would choose to drive on electric energy solution, which is rechargeable. Interestingly, you can opt to switch to fuel drive consumption at night making the Volvo XC60 a fuel saving vehicle compared to other car brands.

Mild Hybrid Petrol: With a 2.0-litre engine, this AWD offers a balanced blend of power and efficiency, perfect for those seeking a hassle-free driving experience. Enjoy lower fuel consumption without compromising on performance, with a combined 7.6 l/100 km (B5 powertrain).

Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV): If you love the idea of electric driving, the plug-in hybrid is a great option: petrol power for longer trips and electric efficiency for shorter drives. With the XC60 Recharge, you can expect fuel consumption as low as 1.6 l/100 km and a full charge in around three hours.

SAFE DRIVING

The assisted safety features are what really drive the Volvo derivatives forward (quite literally). In fact, it’s almost like autopilot. Need help parking? Check out the 360-degree park assist. Can’t see the vehicle next to you? No problem—the blind spot detection will help you avoid drifting between lanes and even detect traffic when you’re about to cross in front of oncoming vehicles.

The technology is incredibly intelligent and helpful, keeping you focused and in control while ensuring your loved ones and others arrive safe and sound.

INVESTING IN VOLVO’S XC60

The cost of new cars is unprecedented at the moment. There’s no two ways about it. Factors such as inflation, stagnant luxury tax, stock shortages, and rising demand for transport alternatives in other countries are driving today’s new car prices in South Africa.

Starting from R988 400 for the mild hybrid, the XC60 represents excellent value for what it offers. Volvo’s advanced Plus and Ultimate plug-in models, ranging from R1,314 million or R1,388 million, provide added power and efficiency for those willing to invest more in their driving experience.

OVERVIEW

The XC60 is a car that can never be ignored by executives, entrepreneurs, and any group of the society that can afford to buy it. The car delivers comfort, safety, and a relaxed driving experience plus a powerful performance or off-road .

If you’re looking for an SUV that’s stylish, socially conscious, and genuinely enjoyable to drive, the XC60 is the one to beat.

– CAJ News