by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A PUSH for de-dollarisation is set to top the agenda as Russia hosts the historic 16th BRICS Summit until Thursday.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but it is the first summit to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following their accession to the organisation at the last summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This summit in Kazan comes amid escalating tiffs between Russia and the United States as well as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies over the war in Ukraine.

Another dimension to the summit is the participation of Iran, a country backing Palestine in its fallout with Israel in the Middle East conflict.

Thus, Iran is in a collision course with America, which backs Israel.

The summit follows an attempt by the US and its allies to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin after he stopped their expansionist agenda through Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

These allies ganged up to sponsor a staggering $300 billion proxy war with Russia.

At the ongoing summit, countering the Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) payment system is also set to top the agenda.

Commentator Saif Ali Khan sarcastically queried the US and NATO saying, “Look who’s arriving in ‘isolated Russia’ for the huge BRICS summit. The leaders of the biggest economies and democracies on Earth (the West)….maybe it’s time to ask, who’s really isolated?”

Political scientist, Shakti Shukla, stated, “BRICS’ growing prominence reveals the cracks in efforts to marginalize Russia. As the global order evolves, nations are seeking more balanced relationships, proving that economic and geopolitical isolation strategies are no longer as effective as they once were.”

Shukla argued that the growing influence of BRICS proved that isolating Russia in today’s interconnected world was much harder than anticipated.

“It’s a clear sign of a multipolar world taking shape. The failure to isolate Russia underscores the limits of Western sanctions and the rise of alternative alliances like BRICS. It’s a reminder that global influence can no longer be dictated by a single bloc, as countries pursue their own strategic interests.”

Shukla said the world was moving toward greater multi-polarity.

“The BRICS Summit’s success shows that Russia’s global connections remain strong, despite Western efforts to isolate it, reshaping the future of international relations. The BRICS Summit showcases Russia’s resilience and the emergence of new alliances,” he said.

Rahuul Shekhawat argued: “America and Europe failed to isolate Russia from the world.”

Moira Richards observed: “I’m watching world’s leaders go for their informal meetings in the BRICS summit in Kazan. And it seems that it’s growing very well.”

Gordeev Slava said the BRICS summit truly confirmed that Russia remains an important player on the global stage, despite attempts to isolate it.

“This event not only strengthens ties with key global economies but also demonstrates the growing role of BRICS in shaping global policy,” Slava said.

Founded in 2009, it was originally identified to highlight investment opportunities.

It has evolved into a geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies.

Bilateral relations among BRICS are conducted mainly based on non-interference, equality and mutual benefit.

– CAJ News