African nations make strides in FIFA rankings

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN teams are among the biggest movers up the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Rankings.

This follows the latest round of the qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Comoros have been on the up for several months now and they are once again in their highest-ever position at 108th.

Elsewhere, Algeria (37th, up 4), Cameroon (49th, up 4) have returned to the top 50.

Other African teams to have made significant progress in the ranking include Equatorial Guinea (88th, up 6), Zimbabwe (117th, up 7), The Gambia (128th, up 7) and Botswana (140th, up 7).

There is further cause for celebration for Africa as two other CAF teams have climbed the most places (ten) in this edition of the ranking, namely Comoros (and Sudan (110th), who came out on top against Tunisia and Ghana as part of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

Argentina retains its position as the top-ranked team ahead of France, Spain, England and Brazil, in the order, in the top five.

– CAJ News